Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,253 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 2.41% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings worth $31,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter valued at $2,619,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 28.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings by 0.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $704,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) traded down 1.23% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,082 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.18. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.31 billion.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/systematic-financial-management-lp-raises-position-in-atlas-air-worldwide-holdings-aaww.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,889.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,059,350 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, (AAWW) is a holding company with a principal operating subsidiary, Atlas Air, Inc (Atlas). The Company is a provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, operating a fleet of 750 freighters, as well as operating 747 and 767 passenger aircraft and 767 freighters.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.