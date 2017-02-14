Student Transportation Inc (STB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Student Transportation had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company earned $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) opened at 5.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.24 million, a P/E ratio of 150.51 and a beta of 0.74. Student Transportation has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Student Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Student Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STB. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 507.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 365,050 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 120.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 287,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Student Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,046,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

About Student Transportation

Student Transportation Inc is engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company operates through two segments: transportation, and oil and gas. The transportation segment provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America. The oil and gas segment represents the Company’s investments as a non-operator in oil and gas interests.

