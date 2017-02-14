Steve Wadey Buys 73 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey bought 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £200.75 ($250.87).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Steve Wadey bought 75 shares of QinetiQ Group plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £198 ($247.44).

On Friday, December 9th, Steve Wadey bought 81 shares of QinetiQ Group plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £200.07 ($250.02).

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) opened at 276.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.77. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.60 billion. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 204.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 281.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on QinetiQ Group plc from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 265 ($3.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QinetiQ Group plc from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.06) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group plc in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 259.83 ($3.25).

QinetiQ Group plc Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc is a science and engineering company operating in the defense, security and aerospace markets. The Company’s segments include EMEA Services and Global Products. The EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation, and training services. It provides research and advice in specialist areas, such as concept of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, weapons and energetics, cyber security and procurement advisory services.

