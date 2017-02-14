Stellar Acquisition III Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:STLRU)

Stellar Acquisition III’s (NASDAQ:STLRU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 15th. Stellar Acquisition III had issued 6,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 19th. The total size of the offering was $65,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Stellar Acquisition III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Stellar Acquisition III (NASDAQ:STLRU) opened at 10.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00. Stellar Acquisition III has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

About Stellar Acquisition III

Stellar Acquisition III Inc is a blank check company. The Company focuses its search on identifying a target business in the international energy logistics industry. The Company has no operations. The Company has no revenues.

