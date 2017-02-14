South State Co. (SSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on February 24th

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) opened at 87.50 on Tuesday. South State has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. South State had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities research analysts expect that South State will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of South State from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 300 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton Clarence Phillips sold 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,955.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,551. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

