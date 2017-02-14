Societe Generale SA (GLE) PT Set at €46.00 by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BNP Paribas set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale SA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.12 ($48.00).

Shares of Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) opened at 42.765 on Friday. Societe Generale SA has a 52 week low of €25.00 and a 52 week high of €49.38. The stock has a market cap of €34.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.041. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.05.

Societe Generale SA Company Profile

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

