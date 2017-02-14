Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The firm earned $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million.

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) opened at 4.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $38.92 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Sino-Global Shipping America has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.20.

In other news, COO Zhi Kang Huang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Cao sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,040 shares in the company, valued at $6,863,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $375,750. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. is a non-asset-based global shipping and freight logistic integrated solution provider. The Company provides solutions and value added services to its customers in the shipping and freight logistic chain sector. The Company’s segments include Shipping Agency and Ship Management Services; Shipping & Chartering Services, and Inland Transportation Management Services.

