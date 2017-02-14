Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB) Short Interest Update

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,523 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 13th total of 596,149 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) opened at 72.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company earned $183 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Drexel Hamilton upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,382.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $382,945.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,387 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,397. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,338,000 after buying an additional 155,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,342,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial control, consumer and automotive markets. The Company provides customers with advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. It provides developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance from initial idea to final product.

