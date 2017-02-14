Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) rose 5.9% on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c- rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 1,177,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWIR. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Sierra Wireless from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,578,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 922,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 56.0% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 288,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 221,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 238,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The stock’s market cap is $795.54 million.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $163 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post $0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc offers second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) cellular embedded wireless modules and gateways. The Company offers products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and enterprises. It operates through three segments: OEM Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

