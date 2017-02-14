Siemens AG (SIE) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIE. Deutsche Bank AG set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €107.00 ($113.83) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. S&P Global Inc. set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.40 ($129.15).

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) opened at 121.24 on Wednesday. Siemens AG has a 12-month low of €81.37 and a 12-month high of €123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of €98.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is €117.29 and its 200 day moving average is €108.78.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

