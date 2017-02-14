Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,554 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 13th total of 1,123,736 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,815 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund news, insider John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. sold 25,737 shares of Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $269,466.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Timbers acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) opened at 11.04 on Tuesday. Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

“Short Interest in Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund (CHI) Declines By 35.3%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/short-interest-in-calamos-conv-opptys-income-fund-chi-declines-by-35-3.html.

About Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund is an enhanced fixed income offering that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Conv. Opptys. & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.