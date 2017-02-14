ShoreTel, Inc. (SHOR) Short Interest Update

ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,574 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 13th total of 952,029 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) opened at 6.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $473.96 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. ShoreTel has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. ShoreTel had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ShoreTel will post $0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOR. Craig Hallum cut shares of ShoreTel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShoreTel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShoreTel in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ShoreTel during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShoreTel by 27.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ShoreTel during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Geduld E E bought a new position in shares of ShoreTel during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ShoreTel by 28.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

ShoreTel Company Profile

ShoreTel, Inc is a provider of business communication solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sale of business communication solutions. The Company is focused on the small and medium sized businesses seeking a unified communications (UC) solution allowing them to communicate anytime, anyplace and through any device they chose.

