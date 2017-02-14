Service Corporation International (SCI) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) opened at 29.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business earned $809.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.23 million. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Corporation International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an outperform rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments are funeral and cemetery operations. The Company conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. It operates over 1,535 funeral service locations and over 470 cemeteries, which are diversified across over 45 states, over eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

