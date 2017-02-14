Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) opened at 78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.92. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

About Sensient Technologies Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

