Sundance Energy Australia Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNDE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the firm will earn ($3.45) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.31). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sundance Energy Australia’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/seaport-global-securities-research-analysts-decrease-earnings-estimates-for-sundance-energy-australia-ltd-snde.html.

Shares of Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) opened at 11.59 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $72.51 million. Sundance Energy Australia has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

