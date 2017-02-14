Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:STNG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG) opened at 3.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $636.94 million and a PE ratio of 16.43. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,179,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 607,469 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 320,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 147,994 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,353,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,235,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, Panamax/LR1 and Aframax/LR2. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately 78 tankers (over 18 LR2 tankers, approximately 14 Handymax tankers and over 46 MR tankers) with a weighted average age of approximately 1.5 years, and approximately 11 time chartered-in tankers, which it operates (approximately three LR2 tankers, a LR1 tanker, over four MR tankers and approximately three Handymax tankers), which it refers to collectively as its Operating Fleet.

