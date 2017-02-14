S&P Global Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Total SA (FP)

S&P Global set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Total SA (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on Total SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Total SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on Total SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on Total SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on Total SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total SA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.38 ($53.60).

Shares of Total SA (EPA:FP) opened at 48.075 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €47.96 and a 200 day moving average of €44.71. The company has a market cap of €116.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.153. Total SA has a 1-year low of €36.21 and a 1-year high of €49.50.

About Total SA

Total SA (Total) is a France-based oil and gas company. It has three segments: the Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas; the Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and the Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

