Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Home Capital Group Inc (HCG)

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) in a research report released on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCG. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets cut Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.50.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) opened at 27.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $39.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc is a Canada-based holding company, which operates primarily through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company (Home Trust). The Company, through its subsidiary, offers residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of insured residential first mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card products.

