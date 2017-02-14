Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Price Target to C$103.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$107.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Intact Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.30.

Shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) opened at 95.52 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $97.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.06.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a Canada-based holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.

