Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Price Target to C$27.00

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Desjardins boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.23.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) opened at 20.38 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 17 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

In other ARC Resources news, Director Herbert Pinder acquired 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.13 per share, with a total value of C$1,563,620.00.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company’s business activities include the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in over five areas across western Canada. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of resource-rich properties that provide an option for both near-term and long-term growth.

