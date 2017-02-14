RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pentair PLC. (PNR)

RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Pentair PLC. worth $44,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Pentair PLC. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Pentair PLC. by 8,620.0% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pentair PLC. by 167.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 90,194 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC. by 162.0% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kleinwort Benson Investors Dublin Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair PLC. during the second quarter valued at $31,525,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) traded down 1.45% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,527 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. Pentair PLC. has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Pentair PLC. had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Pentair PLC.’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC. will post $3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pentair PLC.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pentair PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Pentair PLC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lowered Pentair PLC. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $578,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair PLC. Company Profile

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

