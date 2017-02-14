RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC Has $55,577,000 Position in Aon PLC (AON)

RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Aon PLC worth $55,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Aon PLC by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,690,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,461,000 after buying an additional 3,874,247 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aon PLC during the third quarter valued at about $184,311,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aon PLC during the second quarter valued at about $159,612,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,176,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,093,000 after buying an additional 1,045,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aon PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,037,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) traded down 0.02% on Tuesday, hitting $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 790,201 shares. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $117.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.07. Aon PLC had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post $6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aon PLC’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/ridgeworth-capital-management-llc-has-55577000-position-in-aon-plc-aon.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Aon PLC to $137.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aon PLC to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aon PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aon PLC in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.55.

About Aon PLC

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Aon PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aon PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.