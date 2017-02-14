RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC Has $47,089,000 Stake in Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 119.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194,300 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Valvoline worth $47,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $29,492,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $29,145,000. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $28,049,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $25,369,000. Finally, Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $24,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,501 shares. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company earned $489 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Longbow Research began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Kirk bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $159,114.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,961.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

