Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) insider Richard Wilson Jewson bought 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,251 ($15.63) per share, for a total transaction of £237.69 ($297.04).

Richard Wilson Jewson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Richard Wilson Jewson bought 20 shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,236 ($15.45) per share, for a total transaction of £247.20 ($308.92).

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Richard Wilson Jewson bought 21 shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($14.80) per share, for a total transaction of £248.64 ($310.72).

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) opened at 1285.00 on Tuesday. Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 930.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,292.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.40.

This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/richard-wilson-jewson-acquires-19-shares-of-temple-bar-investment-trust-plc-tmpl-stock.html.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the investment business. The Company’s investment objective is to provide growth in income and capital to achieve a long-term total return greater than the benchmark Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index, through investment primarily in the United Kingdom securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.