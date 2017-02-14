Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) had its price objective reduced by RBC Capital Markets from C$107.00 to C$103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$98.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$101.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) opened at 95.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $97.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79.

“RBC Capital Markets Trims Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Target Price to C$103.00” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/rbc-capital-markets-trims-intact-financial-co-ifc-target-price-to-c103-00.html.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a Canada-based holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.