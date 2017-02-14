Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday. RBC Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

CFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

Shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) opened at 16.50 on Friday. Canfor has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

“RBC Capital Markets Increases Canfor Co. (CFP) Price Target to C$17.00” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/rbc-capital-markets-increases-canfor-co-cfp-price-target-to-c17-00.html.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation is a Canada-based integrated forest products company. The Company is engaged in the production of softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, wood pellets and energy. The Company operates through two segments: Lumber, and Pulp and Paper.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.