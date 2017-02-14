RBC Capital Markets Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA) Price Target to C$13.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) had its price target lifted by RBC Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.70.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) opened at 13.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94.

In related news, insider Eric Kiisel sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$385,000.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATS) is an automation solutions provider. The Company is engaged in planning, designing, building, commissioning and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. The Automation Systems segment designs and builds custom-engineered automated manufacturing and test systems, and provides pre-automation and post-automation services.

