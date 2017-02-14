Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reiterates Outperform Rating for Home Capital Group Inc (HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Home Capital Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded Home Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets downgraded Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) opened at 27.94 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

“Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reiterates Outperform Rating for Home Capital Group Inc (HCG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/raymond-james-financial-inc-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-home-capital-group-inc-hcg.html.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc is a Canada-based holding company, which operates primarily through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company (Home Trust). The Company, through its subsidiary, offers residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of insured residential first mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card products.

