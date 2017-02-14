Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated their outperform rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a C$14.25 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. RBC Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) opened at 11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

“Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canfor Pulp Products Inc (CFX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/raymond-james-financial-inc-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-canfor-pulp-products-inc-cfx.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc is a Canada-based supplier of pulp and paper products with the operations based in the central interior of British Columbia. The Company operates in two segments: Pulp and Paper. The Company’s Pulp segment includes its approximately four pulp mills, such as the Northwood pulp mill, the Intercontinental pulp mill, pulp produced at the Prince George pulp and paper mill, and the Taylor pulp mill.

