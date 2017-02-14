Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a focus stock rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.64.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) opened at 7.67 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s market cap is $2.02 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

