Quantenna Comms (NASDAQ:QTNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company earned $37.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Quantenna Comms updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS.

Quantenna Comms (NASDAQ:QTNA) opened at 20.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $26.66 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. Quantenna Comms has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $24.14.

“Quantenna Comms (QTNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/quantenna-comms-qtna-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantenna Comms stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Quantenna Comms (NASDAQ:QTNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.37% of Quantenna Comms as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Quantenna Comms in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Quantenna Comms in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Quantenna Comms in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Quantenna Comms in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Quantenna Comms in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Quantenna Comms Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Comms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Comms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.