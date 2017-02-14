Prudential plc (PRU) Insider Purchases £188.28 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider John W. Foley acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,569 ($19.61) per share, with a total value of £188.28 ($235.29).

John W. Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, John W. Foley bought 12 shares of Prudential plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,602 ($20.02) per share, for a total transaction of £192.24 ($240.24).

On Thursday, December 8th, John W. Foley bought 11 shares of Prudential plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,637 ($20.46) per share, for a total transaction of £180.07 ($225.03).

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) opened at 1622.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 41.65 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,587.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,469.60. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,093.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,649.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Prudential plc from GBX 1,437 ($17.96) to GBX 1,469 ($18.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on shares of Prudential plc from GBX 1,252 ($15.65) to GBX 1,450 ($18.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Prudential plc from GBX 1,845 ($23.06) to GBX 1,844 ($23.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC Holdings plc set a GBX 1,890 ($23.62) target price on shares of Prudential plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a GBX 1,550 ($19.37) target price on shares of Prudential plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,630.40 ($20.37).

Prudential plc Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

