Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 41,608 Shares of Sotheby’s (BID)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,608 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.40% of Sotheby’s worth $29,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Sotheby’s by 260.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sotheby’s during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotheby’s during the third quarter valued at $33,961,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sotheby’s by 385.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 61,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Sotheby’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) traded up 0.22% on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. 450,965 shares of the company traded hands. Sotheby’s has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $42.66. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.19 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BID. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sotheby’s in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sotheby’s in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sotheby’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotheby’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Sotheby’s Company Profile

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company operates in two segments: Agency and Finance. The Agency segment earns commissions by matching buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine and collectibles (collectively, art or works of art or artwork or property) through the auction or private sale process.

