Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 158,740 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (GPRO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,740 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of GoPro worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GoPro by 152.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 388,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 234,352 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GoPro by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 152.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 173,950 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in GoPro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded up 1.33% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127,851 shares. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.29 billion.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $540.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post ($0.72) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, October 17th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.12 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

In other GoPro news, President Anthony John Bates sold 7,434 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $71,961.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 383,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc produces mountable and wearable cameras (capture devices) and accessories. The Company’s products are sold globally through retailers, wholesale distributors and on its Website. It enables people to capture compelling, immersive photo and video content of themselves in their day to day life, as well as participating in their favorite activities.

