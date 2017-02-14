Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $23,025,000 Stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,664,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 3.80% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $23,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 2,333.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) traded down 0.10% on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,359 shares. The stock has a market cap of $677.39 million, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 3.11. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNX. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Progenics Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Aegis began coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $11.00 price objective on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

In other Progenics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 351,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $3,411,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s products in development include therapeutic agents designed to target cancer and imaging agents, which focuses on enabling clinicians and patients to accurately visualize and manage their diseases.

