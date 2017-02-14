Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $15,834,000 Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,051 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Airain ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 108.6% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 311,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) traded down 0.82% on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 856,897 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post $1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 103.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds, Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios, InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

