Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL) Insider Buys £1,181.10 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Robin John Angus acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £393.70 ($492.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,181.10 ($1,476.01).

Robin John Angus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Robin John Angus acquired 3 shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £392.42 ($490.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,177.26 ($1,471.21).

On Monday, December 5th, Robin John Angus acquired 3 shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £381.40 ($476.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,144.20 ($1,429.89).

Shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) opened at 40050.00 on Tuesday. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 35,216.71 and a 12 month high of GBX 40,550.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 391.07.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Personal Assets Trust PLC Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a Scotland-based investment company. The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company will invest in equities and fixed income securities and it may also hold cash and cash equivalents, which include gold. The Company may also invest in other investment trusts.

