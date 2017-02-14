Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 37,255 Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Amphenol Corporation makes up approximately 1.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation by 359.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Amphenol Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Amphenol Corporation by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amphenol Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,560,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,087,000 after buying an additional 251,010 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,618 shares. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Amphenol Corporation had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post $2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol Corporation from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol Corporation in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Amphenol Corporation Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and specialty cable. The Company operates through two segments: Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions.

