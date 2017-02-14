Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Stake Held by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC held its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 69.4% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,206,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after buying an additional 494,257 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 402,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 268,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 211,047 shares. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $32.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a feb 17 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.75%. Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 181.01%.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. GMP Securities raised Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

About Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) is a transportation and midstream service provider. The Company operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services and Midstream. Pembina owns and operates an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids, including conventional and synthetic crude oil, heavy oil and oil sands products, condensate (diluent) and natural gas liquids (NGL) produced in western Canada and ethane produced in North Dakota.

