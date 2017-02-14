OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Upgraded at Compass Point

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMF. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of OneMain Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of OneMain Holdings in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OneMain Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of OneMain Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

Shares of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) traded up 8.81% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,747,314 shares. OneMain Holdings has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $33.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company’s market capitalization is $3.58 billion.

OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. OneMain Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

"OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Upgraded at Compass Point" was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze.

In other OneMain Holdings news, EVP David P. Hogan purchased 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,155.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in OneMain Holdings by 2,737.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 147,807 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, formerly Springleaf Holdings, Inc, incorporated on August 5, 2013, is a financial services holding company. The Company provides responsible loan products; offers credit and non-credit insurance; pursues strategic acquisitions of loan portfolios, and pursues acquisitions of companies and/or establish joint ventures.

