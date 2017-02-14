ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to “Hold”

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $15.50 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ON. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) opened at 14.94 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 414,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,177,314 shares in the company, valued at $40,510,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $259,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 888,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,317,009. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 88.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,106,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,159,000 after buying an additional 9,913,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,212,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,474,000 after buying an additional 5,301,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the third quarter valued at $28,793,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 24.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,925,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 1,777,884 shares during the period. Finally, Income Research & Management bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,800,000.

About ON Semiconductor Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), standard products, image sensors and custom devices for customers to solve their design challenges in advanced electronic systems and products. The Company operates through four segments: Application Products Group, Image Sensor Group, Standard Products Group, and System Solutions Group.

