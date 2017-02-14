O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,618 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises about 1.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Motorola Solutions worth $77,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 704.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 53.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Hollencrest Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $218,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.66. 1,055,046 shares of the stock were exchanged. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 134.65% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post $5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 95,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $7,847,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. Its Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines, including Devices and Systems.

