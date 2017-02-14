O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,661 Shares of Sanmina Corporation (SANM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Sanmina Corporation worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in Sanmina Corporation by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanmina Corporation by 266.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina Corporation by 454.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sanmina Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) traded down 0.49% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,820 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sanmina Corporation had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cross Research lowered shares of Sanmina Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sanmina Corporation from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 71,416 shares of Sanmina Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $2,253,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 433,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 10,833 shares of Sanmina Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $433,753.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,610.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,448 shares of company stock worth $8,772,089. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina Corporation

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy.

