O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 38.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. 215,668 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.31. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22.

FDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wunderlich boosted their target price on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu sold 15,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,009,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

