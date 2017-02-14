O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7,002,000 Stake in Domtar Corporation (UFS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Domtar Corporation worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 559,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 437,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domtar Corporation by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Domtar Corporation by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Domtar Corporation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. 620,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. Domtar Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Domtar Corporation had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domtar Corporation will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-has-7002000-stake-in-domtar-corporation-ufs.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Domtar Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Domtar Corporation Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company operates through two business segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. Its Pulp and Paper segment is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.