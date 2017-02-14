O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,307 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2,145.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) traded down 0.92% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,200 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, VP Douglas William Olive sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $203,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an auctioneer of industrial equipment. The Company is engaged in selling industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agricultural, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine and real estate industries at its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces.

