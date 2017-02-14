NN, Inc. (NNBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) opened at 20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $558.40 million. NN has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on NN in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other NN news, Director Steven T. Warshaw sold 7,500 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $150,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,601. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company. The Company operates through three segments: the Precision Bearing Components Group, the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Within its Precision Bearing Components Group, the Company manufactures and supplies high precision bearing components, consisting of balls, cylindrical rollers, tapered rollers, spherical rollers and metal retainers for bearing and constant velocity-joint manufacturers.

