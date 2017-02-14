Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in 8point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.33% of 8point3 Energy Partners worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in 8point3 Energy Partners by 37.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in 8point3 Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 8point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in 8point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new position in 8point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 8point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) traded down 0.96% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. 201,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. 8point3 Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $378.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of 8point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 8point3 Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co started coverage on shares of 8point3 Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

About 8point3 Energy Partners

8Point3 Energy Partners LP owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects. As of July 31, 2016, the Company owned a 28.2% limited liability company interest in 8point3 Operating Company, LLC (OpCo). As of July 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of interests in 530 megawatts (MW) of solar energy projects.

