Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Neogen Corporation’s rating score has declined by 15.4% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $57.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neogen Corporation an industry rank of 201 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

“Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Given $57.50 Average Price Target by Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/14/neogen-corporation-neog-given-57-50-average-price-target-by-analysts.html.

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) opened at 65.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84. Neogen Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Neogen Corporation had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Neogen Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Corporation will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,824,912.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Bradley sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,321,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,152 shares of company stock worth $5,380,150 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Neogen Corporation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neogen Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Neogen Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Neogen Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Neogen Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation Company Profile

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.