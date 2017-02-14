Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Neenah Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) opened at 82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.48. Neenah Paper has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24.

In related news, insider John P. O’donnell sold 28,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $2,420,587.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,998.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 21,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $1,812,689.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,998.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,199. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Neenah Paper in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Neenah Paper Company Profile

Neenah Paper, Inc has two principal operations, technical products business, and fine paper and packaging business. The Company’s segments consist of Technical Products, Fine Paper and Packaging, and Other. The technical products business is an international producer of fiber-formed, coated and/or saturated specialized media, which includes filtration media (Filtration), tape and abrasives backings products (Backings), and durable label and specialty substrate products (Specialty).

